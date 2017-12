LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is facing charges after police say she entered several parked cars in Ledyard on Friday afternoon.

Officials say around 4:15 p.m., 25-year-old Kristen Hampton of Baltic was entering vehicles in the parking lot of the Village Market on Route 117.

Police located the accused and found her to be in possession of a stolen bottle of prescription medicine.

Hampton was arrested and later released on a $1,000 non-surety bond.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 4.