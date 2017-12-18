What can you expect from the new federal tax bill?

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The new tax bill could be signed into law by the new year and there are a lot of changes.

Income tax rates were cut so you may see less money taken out of your paycheck. When you file, the standard deduction is now doubled. 94 percent of taxpayers can just claim that.

As for the nitty-gritty details, it eliminates personal exemptions. If you have a lot of kids you may pay slightly more in taxes despite the higher standard deduction. But you can still itemize.

The new law eliminates deductions for moving expenses and alimony payments but still allows you deduct charitable contributions, property taxes, mortgage interest, and retirement savings.

“The recommendation would be not to jump the gun and adjust your withholdings just yet,” Rick Larose of Pignatare and Sagan explained. “Don’t plan on getting a lot of money back. I think it’s going to be a benefit to a lot of people but I’m not sure what the value of the that benefit is going to be.”

The tax bill will also eliminate the federal penalty and mandatory health insurance, but here in Massachusetts, having health insurance is still a state law.

The personal tax breaks expire in 2025 unless they are renewed, but the business tax breaks are permanent.