Westfield taking steps to limit spread of whooping cough infection

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Whooping cough is spreading at Westfield High School.

The problem was discovered about a week ago. Now its up to five confirmed cases. Public health officials stopped short of calling it an outbreak. Instead, it’s being called a ‘cluster.’

Whooping cough is a contagious respiratory infection. The symptoms can start out similar to a cold with thick mucus developing, and then a cough that gets worse.

The Principal of Westfield High School says they have been working with the health department to make the school is as sanitary as possible. They are stepping up their use of cleaning products.

“Yes, we did robocalls. We sent letters home with every individual student as well just notifying them about the cases and just telling them the signs and symptoms and things like that,” said Westfield High School Principal Chuck Jendrysik.

But parents like Susan Douglas told 22News they never got the robocall.

“I heard about it through Facebook. I didn’t get a phone call, I didn’t get a letter.”

Her daughter Jennifer, a Senior at Westfield High School, told 22News she is trying to keep from touching dirty surfaces.

“I use hand sanitizer a lot. There’s no way to completely prevent it so it either happens or it doesn’t.”

Westfield Schools says they are working closely with the city’s health department.

The health department says whooping-cough isn’t uncommon in the schools. They’ve notified people who may have come in close contact with those who are infected.