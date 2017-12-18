West Springfield PD: Man broke into Sprint, stole phones

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested in West Springfield over the weekend after he allegedly broke into a Sprint store and stole phones.

According to a post on the West Springfield Police Department Facebook page, officers were called to the Sprint store on Memorial Avenue for a report of a business break-in at around 3:00 in the morning Saturday. When they got there, officers found the front door smashed and several display phones missing.

Surveillance video helped police generate a description of the suspect, and a short time later officers arrested Armando Robles, of Springfield, who was walking in the Memorial Plaza carrying a shopping bag.

According to West Springfield police, Robles was found to have nine phones in his possession. Two of them were his personal phones, but the other seven were not.

Robles has been charged with breaking and entering in the night time and larceny over $250.