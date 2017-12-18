Tips to keep your New Year’s Resolutions in 2018

Only 8 percent of people actually keep their New Year’s Resolutions. Don’t be in the 92 percent who break them! Family Therapist Ken Dolan Del-Vecchio shared tips to set attainable goals for 2018.

How to Make Your 2018 New Year’s Resolutions Actually Happen

1. Make your resolutions very specific and measurable so there’s no wiggle room: “I will take a walk that lasts at least 20 minutes on at least two days every week” or “I will put at least $25 into my savings account after receiving every paycheck,” instead of “I will exercise more” or “I will save more.”

2. Write your resolutions down and carry them with you in your purse or wallet. Writing down your goals makes it much more likely that you’ll follow through.

3. Make your resolutions achievable, not overly ambitious. Notice that above I wrote “at least 3 days each week” instead of “every day.” Setting overly ambitious resolutions is a recipe for disappointment, frustration, and giving up.

4. Tell people who love and respect you what you’ve resolved to do and encourage them to bug you, in the nicest possible way, about following through. This kind of loving accountability can work wonders.

5. Give yourself small rewards as you follow through, even if this only means taking a moment to congratulate yourself. Savoring our achievements encourages us to keep going.

*It’s important to note that very small, easily achievable behavior changes often spark even more significant changes. Success at making small positive changes in our behavior fuels the self-esteem and motivation that leads to bigger changes.