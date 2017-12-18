Time is running out! Ship those Christmas packages

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Time is running out to ship your packages if you want them to arrive in time for Christmas.
The deadline for ground mail has passed, but you still have a few options.
Tuesday is the deadline for first-class mail, and then Wednesday is the deadline for priority mail. If you wait until after Wednesday your only option to ensure it arrives by Christmas would be priority mail express.
‘It’s insane, we have so many packages going out, we’re running from 5:30 in the morning to deliver packages,” said Joseph Conti, a Postmaster in Springfield.
Conti told 22news, on Sunday USPS delivered 1,400 packages from Amazon in Springfield alone.
Post offices nation wide will be closed both Christmas eve and Christmas.
DEADLINES
According to the USPS, in order for your gifts to arrive by Christmas Eve you’ll need to have it in the mail by:
- 12/19 using first class mail
- 12/20 using priority mail
- 12/22 using priority mail express
Holiday shipping deadlines are different for Alaska and Hawaii. So if you have loved ones in those parts of the country, you must have packages in the mail by:
-
- 12/20 shipping to Alaska using first class mail and priority mail
- 12/20 shipping to Hawaii using priority mail
- 12/21 shipping to Alaska using priority mail express
And for your loved ones who live overseas, you must have packages in the mail by:
Canada
- 12/21 using global express guaranteed service
Mexico and Europe
- 12/20 using global express guaranteed service
Puerto Rico and Carribean
- 12/21 using global express guaranteed service
Asia
- 12/19 using global express guaranteed service
Africa
- 12/19 using priority mail express international service
Central and South America
- 12/20 using priority mail express international service
Middle East
- 12/18 using priority mail express international service