Time is running out! Ship those Christmas packages

22News is Working for You with a list of deadlines below

By Published: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Time is running out to ship your packages if you want them to arrive in time for Christmas.

The deadline for ground mail has passed, but you still have a few options.

Tuesday is the deadline for first-class mail, and then Wednesday is the deadline for priority mail. If you wait until after Wednesday your only option to ensure it arrives by Christmas would be priority mail express.

‘It’s insane, we have so many packages going out, we’re running from 5:30 in the morning to deliver packages,” said Joseph Conti, a Postmaster in Springfield.

Conti told 22news, on Sunday USPS delivered 1,400 packages from Amazon in Springfield alone.

Post offices nation wide will be closed both Christmas eve and Christmas.

DEADLINES

According to the USPS,  in order for your gifts to arrive by Christmas Eve you’ll need to have it in the mail by:

  • 12/19 using first class mail
  • 12/20 using priority mail
  • 12/22 using priority mail express

Holiday shipping deadlines are different for Alaska and Hawaii. So if you have loved ones in those parts of the country, you must have packages in the mail by:

    • 12/20 shipping to Alaska using first class mail and priority mail
    • 12/20 shipping to Hawaii using priority mail
    • 12/21 shipping to Alaska using priority mail express

And for your loved ones who live overseas, you must have packages in the mail by:

Canada

  • 12/21 using global express guaranteed service

Mexico and Europe

  • 12/20 using global express guaranteed service

Puerto Rico and Carribean

  • 12/21 using global express guaranteed service

Asia

  • 12/19 using global express guaranteed service

Africa

  • 12/19 using priority mail express international service

Central and South America

  • 12/20 using priority mail express international service

Middle East

  • 12/18 using priority mail express international service
If you plan on having a gift delivered to your home before shipping it off and haven’t ordered it yet, you should consider having it shipped to the receiver directly.

Related Posts