Springfield City Council finalizes rules raising age to buy tobacco products

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday night at a Public Speak event, the Springfield City Council finalized rules for raising the age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21.

Anti-smoking advocates attended this event at the City Hall in Springfield.

Springfield will join more than 160 cities and towns across Massachusetts in implementing this new rule. Several other cities and towns are considering similar regulations.

Springfield Peer Health Advocate Abbigal Martinez told 22News, “People who are addicted in the past is because they were able to get tobacco at a young age, and we don’t want that to happen to our new generations.”

It is still unclear when these new tobacco age rules will be put in place.