Ski Blandford continues to get ready for ski season

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many New England ski areas have opened for the season. 22News found out when one popular Hampden County ski area will open for the first time under new ownership.

Ski Blandford still doesn’t have an opening date but they’re getting ready for the upcoming ski season.

Ski Blandford plans to start making snow by the end of this week if it’s cold enough. Snow-making requires consistent temperatures below 32 degrees for an extended period.

Ski Blandford was working Monday to make sure they can open as soon as possible. It was bought out by Ski Butternut in Great Barrington in September, and is no longer a private club.

Ski Blandford’s General Manager told 22News if you bought a season pass here, it will permit you to ski at two other resorts. Ron Corzier, General Manager of Ski Blandford told 22News, “Season pass sales have been good we offer $199 season passes and until the time we get open you’ll be able to use our season pass over at Butternut and Otis Ridge.”

If you have a season pass with Ski Blandford you can ski for free at Otis Ridge until December 22nd and Ski Butternut until Ski Blandford opens.