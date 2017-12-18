Seattle-Portland Amtrak train derailed off overpass; 3 dead, 100 hurt

DUPONT, Wash. (AP/KOIN)— An Amtrak train making the first-ever run along a faster new route hurtled off an overpass Monday south of Seattle and spilled some of its cars onto the highway below, killing at least six people, authorities said. The death toll was expected to rise.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Brooke Bova said at a 4 p.m. press update that they are now only confirming 3 fatalities. “Some people are critically injured,” she said. “We have a lot of critical injuries.”

Seventy-seven passengers and 7 crew members (not 5 as previously announced) were aboard when the train moving at more than 80 mph derailed on a route that had raised safety concerns. Roughly 100 people were hospitalized, more than a dozen with critical or serious injuries, authorities said.

A total of 12 cars derailed and 2 engines were involved. Five cars and 2 semi-trucks were hit on freeway below. No motorists on the freeway were killed.

Bova said all the cars, including all the rail cars, have been searched.

Battalion Chief Jay Sumerlin with the West Pierce Fire Department said it was difficult to get everyone out of the train and to check each car.

“The firefighters were in a very dangerous place as the train dangled over I-5,” he said. Firefighters used “a lot of extrication tools, air chisels, Jaws of Life. Some of the rescues were by ladder. It was a difficult place to be.”

The official who was briefed on the investigation also says preliminary signs indicate the Amtrak train may have struck something on the track before going off the track.

The official was not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The official said because the tracks were new it was unlikely to be a maintenance issue.

In a radio transmission immediately after the accident, the train’s conductor can be heard saying the train was coming around a corner and was crossing a bridge that passed over Interstate 5 when it derailed.

“I’m still figuring that out. We’ve got cars everywhere and down onto the highway,” he tells the dispatcher, who asks if everyone is OK.

At a mid-afternoon press conference, WSP Trooper Brooke Bova said there was no information to be delievered about those who died.

“Our priority is on recovery,” she said, although she added she didn’t know if anyone was still onboard the train.

Cars from an Amtrak train lay spilled onto Interstate 5 below alongside smashed vehicles as some train cars remain on the tracks above Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, in DuPont, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Gay Banks Olson, the Assistant Superintendent of Operations Northwest for Amtrak, said the NTSB is on the scene and will investigate many different possibilities.

The National Transportation Safety Board launched “a go-team to investigate the Amtrak passenger train derailment in the State of Washington.”

“Speed is being investigated by the NTSB,” she said. “Anything beyond that is pure speculation,” including the report there may have been an obstruction on the tracks.

She said 13 of the 14 cars (12 passenger cars and 2 locomotives) jumped the tracks.

“Amtrak is going to do everything possible to take care of the passengers,” she said.

Chris Karnes was on the train, three or four cars back from the front. He said the only part of the train remaining on the tracks was the rear locomotive. Several cars were hanging over the overpass.

All southbound lanes of I-5 are blocked near Mounts Road in Pierce County and will remain closed for quite some time, officials said. That will delay traffic all along I-5 into Oregon.

“It looks like this is a catastrophic derailment,” said Ron Pate, the Cascades Rail Corridor Director for WSDOT. “Right now we’re on a fact-finding mission.”

Amtrak Cascades debuted a new route from Seattle-Portland that takes trains on an inland corridor parallel to Interstate 5 through Tacoma, Lakewood, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and DuPont.

Following the derailment, Alaska Airlines lowered their fares for Monday and Tuesday to help those affected. Tickets are normally more than $200, but are now $99 each way, KOIN 6 News confirmed.

Amtrak said people with questions about their friends and family on Train 501 should call 800.523.9101.

