Search for missing snowmobile driver in Connecticut suspended due to weather

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews have suspended the search for a missing snowmobile driver in Griswold due to “unfavorable weather conditions,” according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Crews were searching for a missing snowmobile driver on Pachaug Pond in Griswold. The suspected snowmobile was recovered on Sunday morning.

Officials say state police, a local dive team and other first responders are helping DEEP Environmental Conservation officers with the search.

It is not known when the search will resume.

No further information is available at this time.