Sales of winter sports gear pick up as weather gets colder

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News visited Competitive Edge Ski and Bike shop in Easthampton where we ran into a customer who had just bought ski boots, saying she was so happy that it’s finally ski season.

Right outside the Competitive Edge door is a sign reads “Welcome flakes.” The colder air and recent snow have put many skiers in the mood for their favorite winter sport.

Co-owner Jim Kennedy told 22News that winter gear sales have spiked in the last month, and he’s talking much more than just skis and snowboards.

“With the colder temperatures, a lot of people have been in for outerwear jackets, warm gear, base layers, and pants,” Kennedy said. “And with the holiday, accessories have been a hot item: boot bags, backpacks, that type of stuff.”

The cold weather combined with the holiday season has helped ski sales. Now all we need is some snow.