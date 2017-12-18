Sailor surprises kids for Christmas

(KFOR) Christmas came a little early this year for two Oklahoma kids, after their dad dressed up as Santa and surprised them at their school after returning from a Navy deployment.

Ryan Morrow is home for Christmas after being deployed for the last 20 months. A television screen is the closest the naval officer gets to see his three children, including 20-month-old Hudson.

“It’s been hard, but I get on a schedule, and I get used to it. It’s my kids that don’t get used to it,” said Ryan’s wife, Megan.

Recently, Ryan surprised his two kids, Madison and Blake, at their school’s production of ‘The Nutcracker.’ The kids had no idea Santa Claus was actually their father in disguise when they were pulled on stage. ”

It was a surprise, and I didn’t know it was going to be him but it was,” said Blake.

