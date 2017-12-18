Police dog sniffs out hit-and-run suspect in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton police received a call about a motor vehicle accident Saturday night, but when they got there the driver was gone. That’s when Easthampton’s police dog “Gino” tracked the driver to his home, a mile away.

When Easthampton police officer Andrew Beaulieu arrived at Clark and East Chestnut streets on Saturday night, they found a badly damaged car with the airbags deployed. But the driver was nowhere to be found.

Gino picked up the scent and led police to a home on Emerald Place where they arrested 24-year-old Sean Sullivan and charged him with operating under the influence of alcohol and being involved in a hit-and-run accident.

“Upon finding him, other officers came in and assisted in detaining him for investigative purposes,” Officer Beaulieu explained. “Subsequently, he submitted to a field sobriety test, which he failed.”

Sullivan was arrested and charged with drunk driving and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. He was arraigned on Monday in Northampton District Court.