Pet Corner: Caterpillar

Name: Caterpillar

Breed: Cat; Domestic Shorthair mix

Age: 8 years

Gender: Male

Caterpillar is a handsome fellow who’s on the shy side, but once he knows you, he really warms up. He was born in an outdoor cat colony, so he’s used to being around other kitties. Caterpillar is FIV+ (FIV positive), which means that he has immunodeficiency virus, which affects his immune system. FIV+ cats should be kept indoors to better protect their health and it’s ideal if his environment is pretty stress-free. Many cats with FIV live long and healthy lives, and more studies show that you can blend an FIV+ cat with kitties without the virus, but we always recommend that you talk to your veterinarian first. Come meet handsome Caterpillar…bring him home for the holidays!

Click here to learn more about Caterpillar >>

Events/Other Topics

‘Tis the Season

If you’d like to make a gift for the animals this year, we – and they – would greatly appreciate that! You can visit dakinhumane.org to see how gifts of different amounts go toward different needs. We’ve also got an Amazon Wish List at http://amzn.to/2ih8eDP so you can see our greatest needs for animals this season (hint…you can never go wrong by donating scoopable kitty litter or canned cat food!) You can order directly online, or use the list to shop local and bring donations to either of Dakin’s two locations in Springfield or Leverett. Either way…our heartfelt thanks and wishes for a safe and wonderful holiday season!

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit www.dakinhumane.org