Parents issue warning after baby nearly loses finger to jingle bell

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (WCMH) — A 1-year-old girl in Missouri nearly lost her finger after getting it stuck inside a jingle bell.

Sean and Lisa Jackson baby proof everything, but on a Sunday around Thanksgiving, 14-month only Andi found trouble in the most unusual way.

“My husband comes up and says look what trouble does. Our fourth Andi, she’s got a jingle bell on her finger. We laughed for a second because she’s the mischievous one,” Lisa told KMOV.

Photos show the jingle bell firmly locked around Andi’s left index finger.

Sean and Lisa tried to get it off, but the bell wouldn’t move, and when Andi’s finger started bleeding they took the child to the local emergency room.

“She [the doctor] said I’m not touching this. I haven’t seen anything like this,” said Lisa.

That’s when they took Andi to the St. Louis Children’s Hospital for surgery where doctors couldn’t promise they could save the toddler’s finger.

Luckily doctors, using a high-tech version of needle-nose pliers, were able to remove the bell.

Andi’s arm was bandaged up after the surgery, and there will be follow-up care, but her parents are thankful their daughter didn’t lose her finger.