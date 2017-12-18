New year, new electricity rates in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Light & Power rates will be changing in the new year.

According to a release sent to 22News by Mayor William Martin, residential customers will pay 9.9 cents per kilowatt hour, and commercial and industrial customers will pay 10.6 cents per kilowatt hour.

These changes will take effect on January 1, 2018. The new rates are the result of a new 12-month contract for electricity supply with Public Power LLC.

“I am happy to usher in our fourth year of offering this valuable and innovative program that supports our local economy while also promoting clean energy and saving customers money,” Martin said.

The Greenfield Light & Power supply is made up of nearly 80 percent wind power and about 20 percent solar and other renewable energy sources.