New Chicopee, West Springfield police officers sworn-in

(WWLP) – The City of Chicopee and Town of West Springfield welcomed their newest officers to the police force Monday.

According to a release sent to 22News by Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos, seven new officers were sworn-in during a ceremony at City Hall. The seven new officers, William Kelly, Joseph Kozlowski, Steven Sawyer, Christina Obert, Joel Martinez, Christopher Kuenzel, and Robert Archambault, graduated from the Western Massachusetts Police Academy on Friday.

Chicopee also welcomed Benjamin Austin, who transferred from the North Adams Police Department.

“I would like to welcome these new officers to the department,” said Chief William Jebb. “I thank Mayor Kos and the City Council for their continued support of public safety and the police department.”

In West Springfield, Patrick Kelleher was sworn-in as the town’s newest police officer. Kelleher also graduated from the Western Massachusetts Police Academy on Friday.

On Facebook, Mayor William Reichelt posted a congratulatory message to Kelleher and thanked him for his service.