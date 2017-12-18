Monson PD: Man caught trying to break into home

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man was arrested in Monson Monday morning after police allegedly caught him trying to break into a home.

According to a news release sent to 22News by Monson Police Chief Stephen Kozloski, a resident on Town Farm Road called police around 9:00 a.m. to report a suspicious vehicle driving slowly and pulling into driveways. When an officer went to check things out, a car matching the caller’s description was found unoccupied and parked on the side of Overlook Drive.

Kozloski said 38-year-old Kenneth Francis was found trying to break into the back of a home on nearby Hunter Hill Road. He was arrested and charged with attempted breaking and entering, possession of burglarious tools, trespassing and possession of a Class B drug (crack cocaine).

It was later determined that Francis had gone to at least one other residence earlier Monday morning. Kozloski said when the resident came to the door, Francis claimed he was offering to remove snow from their roof and left immediately.

Monson police are working to determine if Francis is connected to a breaking and entering on Stafford Hollow Road that happened Friday.

Francis is expected to be arraigned in Palmer District Court Monday afternoon.