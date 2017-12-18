MassDOT updates residents on progress of I-91 rehabilitation project

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The I-91 rehabilitation project is ahead of schedule, and the project has reached what MassDOT calls “full beneficial use.”

MassDOT met in Springfield Monday night to update local residents on the progress of the project.

They said construction is three months ahead of schedule, and the majority of the contract work has been completed.

They’ve removed barriers, completed paving, and installed permanent signage and lighting.

MassDOT’s district highway director, Patrick Paul, said the remaining work will take place beneath the deck of the elevated highway. He told 22News, “There’s painting work that still needs to be done. Painting the structural steel, some of the structural steel repairs will be going on for a while. But for the most part, people traveling the viaduct won’t really notice that there is any construction going on.”

Contractors are currently anticipating the project will be completed by Fall of 2018.