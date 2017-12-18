Man falls off overpass trying to escape police

(WLWT) A truck driver is lucky to be alive after police say he tried to escape an arrest, tripped over road debris and fell 40 feet off a Kentucky overpass.

Bellevue Police say they pulled over 55-year-old Eugene Lydell on December 5th for going the wrong way on Interstate 471. When they tried to arrest him for outstanding warrants, Lydell put up a fight, and slipped out of the officer’s grip. He tried to run, but tripped and fell off the overpass.

Body camera footage shows officers searching for Lydell, who miraculously got up and ran. Newport’s K-9 tracked him down in the woods, but Lydell put the dog in a choke hold.

Officers then tasered Lydell before putting him in handcuffs. “I thought he was dead. I mean he fell over and it was a flat smack right on his back. I don’t know how he’s still living,” said the officer in the body camera video.

