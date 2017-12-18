Man charged with manslaughter 1 year after crash that killed Springfield woman

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut State Police have arrested the driver of the car involved in the crash that killed 22-year-old Springfield resident Marie Parks on I-91 in Enfield last December.

According to Connecticut State Police Media Relations, 33-year-old John Gallucci was taken into custody at his Windsor, Connecticut, home on Saturday. After a year-long investigation, Gallucci has been charged with 2nd degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and reckless driving.

Parks was a passenger in Gallucci’s car the afternoon of December 19, 2016. Connecticut State Police’s investigation determined that Gallucci was driving in the left lane of I-91 North just before Exit 47E when the car crossed over all the lanes and hit the barrier on the right shoulder. The car then fell 20 to 30 feet from the highway onto Oliver Road. Both Gallucci and Parks were taken to the hospital after the crash, but Parks did not survive her injuries.

He was held on $50,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in Enfield Superior Court on Monday.