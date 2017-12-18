Ludlow’s The Villa Rose celebrates completion of new outdoor patio

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Villa Rose in Ludlow hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome their new outdoor patio.

The restaurant showed off their new three season outdoor dining area along with other renovations like a new overflow parking area.

The restaurant also celebrated their 25th anniversary Monday.

The owner of The Villa Rose, Tony Tavares, told 22News what he envisions now with this new outdoor area. He said, “Outdoor dining is where everything is. You know where people can sit outside, we added a beautiful fire pit so they can sit around the fire pit and enjoy a cocktail.”

The patio is expected to be open to the public around the start of Spring.