Lingering delays at Bradley Airport after Atlanta power outage

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – Even with that power restored Monday morning, the outage at the airport in Atlanta has set off a massive ripple-effect nationwide, delaying more than 2,000 flights.

The power is back on in Atlanta, but the effects of that outage are still being felt in Windsor Locks. Atlanta is a hub airport for Delta, and right now the Delta counter is the busiest spot in the airport as people try to figure out how they are going to get where they want to go.

The problem in Atlanta was an underground fire that damaged electric equipment. That knocked out power for about 10 hours, all Sunday afternoon and evening. People who were on planes on the ground were stuck on the ground. People who were in the airport ended up sleeping there, and the planes that were supposed to fly out to other airports and be in place for travelers Monday morning could not take off.

News 8 spoke to Beverly from Stratford who is trying to get her son on a flight to Atlanta for the holidays, and she is not having much luck so far.

“I’m hoping that they will make some sort of announcement about what’s going to change for him,” said Beverly Green. “We’re just waiting in line, frustrated.”

A lot of people are frustrated, but there is not a lot they or the airline can do, because the planes are simply not here. They couldn’t leave Atlanta on their routes yesterday, so they are not here now.

The first two Delta flights from here to Atlanta were canceled Monday morning, and they are going to be playing catch up all day.

So if you are flying somewhere today, check your flight status before you head to the airport. It’s not just flights to Atlanta, but the ripple effect is affecting flights nationwide.