Last minute shoppers can expect busy stores over the next week

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – There are only six shopping days left for you to find that perfect Christmas gift.

Women’s boots, soaps, lotions, and puzzles are just a few “hot items.”

The last minute holiday rush is underway in Thornes Marketplace in Northampton.

Danielle Antes, who works at Cedar Chest in Northampton, told 22News, “People are coming out now. There’s only so much time left and we’re happy they’re here.”

The popular indoor shopping mall was packed with holiday shoppers Monday, trying to find the perfect Christmas gift.

22News went to Footbeats for Women, where the Assistant Manager said customers are preparing for winter, which officially starts Thursday.

Josie Collon of Footbeats for Women, told 22News, “Definitely boots. This time of year, definitely the boots. A lot of men are coming in and buying their ladies the nice winter boots.”

Some feel the deals get better as Christmas gets closer.

“We got our 12 days of Christmas. Each day there’s a different promotion. So each day we’ve had a certain hot item,” said Antes.

Cedar Chest offering their customers a little help with thoughtful gifting.

“Our soap department is always popular. We got a little something for everyone up in our kitchen section. And then our puzzles, this year, of all things, are like the hot ticket. Everyone loves a puzzle and they’ve been flying,” said Antes.

According to the National Retail Federation, holiday spending is expected to increase nearly 4-percent this year, over last year’s spending. Retailers expect shoppers to spend nearly $382 billion dollars this holiday season.

The last Saturday before Christmas is known as ‘Super Saturday’ and it’s the biggest shopping day for last-minute shoppers.

As we move closer to Christmas, last minute shoppers can expect crowded stores, last minute deals and extended hours.