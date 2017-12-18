How to protect yourself from break-ins during the holiday season

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police told 22News burglaries tend to increase around the holidays, but there are ways you can make your home more secure while you’re gone.

If you’re leaving home for the holidays, there are things you can do before you leave to make sure you home doesn’t become a target.

Carl Perella of West Springfield told 22News, “Lights, lights, and more lights. Keep your light’s on, keep your cars in the driveway. Don’t leave packages outside, and make sure your house looks lived in all the time. Doesn’t cost much to keep your lights on.”

Local police departments say that, at the very least, you should do a sweep of your home and make sure all of your windows and doors are locked before you leave.

In Amherst, police said in the majority of holiday break-ins, thieves get in through unlocked doors or windows. Police recommend keeping valuable items out of sight, and close your curtains and blinds.

Some residents said investing in a good home security system provides the best peace of mind when worrying about break-ins.

David Ianacone told 22News, “Use timers on the lights, and I turn my security alarm on.”

Police recommend taking small valuable items like laptops and jewelry with you when you leave this holiday.

Homeowners are also warned not to post on social media when or for how long they will be gone.