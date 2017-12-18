Habitat for Humanity hosting gift wrapping booth inside Eastfield Mall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Shoppers at Eastfield Mall can get their gifts wrapped for a good cause.

The Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity is hosting a gift wrapping booth inside of the Eastfield Mall this month. Mall customers, and even shoppers from outside of the mall, can bring in their gifts and get them wrapped for a donation to Springfield Habitat for Humanity.

Volunteer Roberta Perry told 22News, “Whatever anyone feels is appropriate to give, or if they wanna give more or less. We’re not asking for a specific amount based on the size of the package or anything like that, so it’s really up to the individual. It’s a great cause.”

The gift wrapping is taking place now through Christmas Eve outside of the former Macy’s in the Eastfield Mall.