Gun, ammunition seized during arrest of Pittsfield man

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police seized a handgun and ammunition after taking a Pittsfield man into custody on three outstanding warrants Sunday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, a trooper patrolling Tyler Street around 7:45 p.m. saw a man who he knew to have outstanding warrants. While working to confirm the existence of the warrants, the trooper also discovered that the car he was driving had a revoked registration status.

The 31-year-old driver was pulled over and arrested. Massachusetts State Police Media Relations say a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun and ammunition was found during a search of the man’s car.

The driver has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and motor vehicle offenses. The outstanding warrants were for failure to appear in Pittsfield District Court.

He was held overnight at the Berkshire County House of Correction and is scheduled to be arraigned in Pittsfield District Court Monday.