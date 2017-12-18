Former River Inn in Springfield being redeveloped into new gas station

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Former River Inn property in Springfield will be turned into a new gas station.

DevelopSpringfield acquired the former River Inn at 700 State Street in 2013 to remove a blight on the neighborhood and redevelop the property.

The organization performed extensive asbestos remediation and demolished the building.

Nick Fynitrilakis of DevelopSpringfield told 22News, “It’s an exciting project for us. It’s a vast improvement from the site when we acquired it which was a dilapidated facility which was causing a lot of problems in the neighborhood and the community.”

Fynitrilakis told 22News the new Pride store will include a gas station and convenience store. Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2018.