Family without a home after Belchertown fire

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Belchertown family is without a home just one week before Christmas after a house fire.

Belchertown Fire Chief Ted Bock told 22News the fire started around 9:15 Sunday night at 526 Bardwell Street. Firefighters worked to put out the fire for several hours.

Bock said the fire possibly started from a wood stove in the basement of the home. That’s where the heaviest burning and charring is. Bock told 22News the family denied assistance from the Red Cross and is staying with other family members. The house, he said, is a total loss.

Bondsville and Three Rivers Fire Departments helped the Belchertown Fire Department put out the fire.

Bock said there were no injuries reported.

