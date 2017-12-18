Dr. Phil – “‘The death of my mother has ruined me and my relationship'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Melissa says she still cries daily over her mother’s death which occurred a year-and-a-half ago, and it’s turning her home life into chaos.

She says the incident single-handedly changed her life. She says the death still haunts her to the point where it has now seriously affected the relationship with her boyfriend of three years, Dave.

Melissa says she and Dave used to have a great relationship, but for some reason, everything has been intensified since her mother’s death. Now, she and Dave fight about everything, and he says their relationship is hanging on by a thread.

Plus,Dr. Phil follows up with Kaitlyn, who claims she survived years of abuse at the hands of her UFC fighter husband. She says she lied when Dr. Phil interviewed her three years ago, and she’s finally ready to tell the truth.

Her mom, Karen, says she’s had years of hell over this but that it’s also time for her daughter to step up and be a mom.

Find out how Dr. Phil gets real with both of these young women who wrote in desperate for his help.

