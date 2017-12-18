Crash survivor: “Things just started to tip over”

(NBC News) – Several people are dead and dozens more injured following the derailment of a high-speed Amtrak train onto Interstate 5 near Tacoma, Washington.

Several cars left the track, with at least one landing upside-down below the interstate overpass.

“Things just started to tip over as it as going around and ended up on its side, and everything went dark and stuff started flying around and that was it then it stopped,” said crash survivor Anthony Raimondi.

“The casualties include multiple injuries and fatalities,” Detective Ed Troyer, a spokesman for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, said of the 7:40 a.m. crash.

Several motorists were injured, but no fatalities were reported on the Interstate.

There were 78 passengers and five crew members on board the train headed from Seattle to Portland, Amtrak said.

