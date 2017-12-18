Confusion led to Walmart evacuation in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Walmart was briefly evacuated Monday afternoon after someone reported seeing a man carrying a legally-purchased BB-gun out of the store. But they didn’t know it was a BB-gun at the time, nor did they know it had been legally purchased.

22News received several telephone calls demanding to know why the Memorial Drive Walmart was being cleared of customers.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the evacuation was ordered because someone reported seeing a man with a rifle, but a prompt investigation revealed that the man was a customer who was leaving the store with a legally-purchased BB-gun.

Customers were allowed back inside as soon as the confusion was cleared up.