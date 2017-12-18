Chicopee firefighters deliver toys to Baystate Children’s Hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dressed as superheroes, Chicopee firefighters arrived at Baystate Children’s Hospital on Monday morning to deliver $1,000 worth of toys to children.

The tradition started a couple of years ago when the department delivered toys to a local boy who had cancer and loved superheroes. 22News spoke to firefighter Dina Brunetti, who played the role of Wonder Woman for the event.

“We went on their website and got everything off their wishlist,” she said. “Anywhere from birth to 22 years old of gifts and we shoved them all in the fire engine this morning and brought them all down here.”

Brunetti says the fire department hopes to expand on the superhero project each year.