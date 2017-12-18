Deviled eggs are the perfect appetizer to bring to any holiday party! Blogger Dan Whalen from TheFoodInMyBeard.com showed us how to make Carbonara Deviled Eggs.

CARBONARA DEVILED EGGS

SPAGHETTI ROUNDS

1/2 pound Spaghetti

2 Egg Yolks

1 Egg

1/2 cup Grated Pecorino Romano

2 tablespoons pancetta fat

2 tablespoons freshly cracked black pepper

EGGS

1/2 pound diced pancetta

8 hard boiled eggs peeled and cut in half

1 tablespoon pancetta fat

1 tablespoon Red Wine Vinegar

1 teaspoon Hot Sauce

1/4 cup Mayo

1/4 cup Grated Pecorino Romano

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Cook the pancetta until crispy and remove from the pan. Reserve the fat.

2. Mix the fat in with the egg yolks, one egg, pecorino, and black pepper and mix well.

3. Cook the pasta in boiling water and bring it right from the water into the egg mixture. Stir well to combine and let the eggs cook a little.

4. Make little rounds of pasta with a fork and place them on a lightly greased sheet pan lined with wax paper. Make sure they are small and have a hole in the center that you can use your finger to enlarge. Place into the fridge for an hour. (see video and photos for help with this step)

5. Place the egg yolks in a bowl and mash. Add the pancetta fat, vinegar, and hot sauce, and continue to mash. Add the mayo and cheese and stir well. Add to a piping bag.

6. Pipe a little of the mixture into each egg half. Top with a pata round. Flip the round upsidedown to the more narrow part fits snugly into the egg yolk cavity and sticks to the filling.

7. Pipe more filling on top of the pasta into the hole in the center. Top with pancetta and serve.