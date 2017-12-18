Carando and Big Y bring hot meals for service members at Barnes Air National Guard Base

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas came early for service members at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield.

22News was there as community members brought in a hot meal for our troops Monday.

Hundreds of service members packed the dining hall at Barnes Air National Guard Base for a taste of home this holiday season.

The meal was brought in by Carando and Big Y supermarkets as a way to say, “Thank you for your service.” The meal had all the fixings, from a spiral baked ham to cake for dessert.

Colonel Jim Suhr, Commander of the 104th Fighter Wing, told 22News, “We try to have holiday meals that we make ourselves for them but this gives us another chance to have someone come in and give them early good food around the holidays. It makes people feel like they’re at homes and its really special.”

Not everyone here on base was able to get a hot holiday meal, that’s because some of them are currently deployed. For them, meals are being packaged up and sent to them.

“We will also be preparing some “to go” bags for the deployed families so they don’t miss out on the holiday cheer. There’s about 10-15 so they will get a meal kit prepared at home so they can enjoy with their family around the table,” said Steve Weaver of Carando Foods.

This is the 3rd year these community sponsors have brought in hot meals for the service members during the holidays.

This meal was part of “Carando cares,” an initiative to provide meals to community organizations that make a positive difference.