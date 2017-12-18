Aerials show derailment’s aftermath

(NBC News) At least six people are dead and dozens more injured following the derailment of a high-speed Amtrak train onto Interstate 5 near Tacoma, Washington.
Several cars left the track, with at least one landing upside-down below the interstate overpass.
A spokesman for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department confirmed multiple fatalities on the train.
Several motorists were injured, but no fatalities were reported on the Interstate.
This was the first day for the Amtrak Cascades high-speed train on a new route parallel to Interstate 5 through Tacoma, Lakewood, and Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
Amtrak train derails near Tacoma
