Active investigation at Chicopee home after suspicious device found

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police detectives are investigating at a home on Granby Road Monday morning after a suspicious device was allegedly found by one of the homeowners overnight.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News officers were called to the home at 980 Granby Road just before 2:30 a.m. because the house alarm had been activated.

Wilk said the homeowners told officers they activated the house alarm themselves after hearing a noise. Officers searched the area but did not find anyone near the home.

The homeowner, however, allegedly showed officers a suspicious device “that was of concern to them.” Members of the state fire marshal’s office were called in to help Chicopee police investigate.

Wilk said there is no threat to the general public and that Granby Road is open to traffic.

