$100,000 grant to go towards Franklin County jail’s opioid treatment program

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A $100,000 grant is helping the Franklin County House of Correction continue its opioid treatment program.

Franklin County is a pioneer in the country when it comes to developing programs that treat the opioid epidemic, it’s also one of the hardest hit areas.

A $100,000 grant from the state will help fund a pretrial program to give inmates who are waiting for trial medicine to help them stop craving opioids.

Christopher Donelan of the Franklin County House of Correction told 22News, “The intent is to stabilize them and keep them from overdosing when they get released.”

The medically assisted addiction treatment program is likely just one of three across the country. However, Sheriff Donelan says it helps recognize and treat addiction as an illness.

“We try to respect that disease and treat it appropriately and I don’t know why we wouldn’t look at this as a medication for a disease just like any other medication for diseases,” said Donelan.

The Greenfield jail already pays for all other medications, now they will add Bunavail, a dissolving strip with the medicine to the list.

There is more to address, though like how to make sure a recovering addict doesn’t go back to using opioids once they are let out of jail.