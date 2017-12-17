What are our chances of a white Christmas this year?

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? 22News explains what our chances are here in western Massachusetts for seeing a white Christmas this year.

It might be more realistic this year to see a white Christmas than prior years here in western Massachusetts.

Remember Christmas back in 2015? It was 59 degrees. Christmas Eve of 2015 western Massachusetts broke a record high temperature of 66 degrees.

A white Christmas means an inch of snow must be on the ground.

Historically 41-50 percent of Christmas days are white in the lower Pioneer Valley. To the north and west of the lower Pioneer Valley a white Christmas is more likely, with close to 90 percent of Christmas’s being white in northern Berkshire County.

22News talked with one Feeding Hills resident who said it would be nice to have a white Christmas this year. Ron Remond, from Feeding Hills, told 22News, “It makes the season you just sit around with the fire looking out the window looking at the grand kids, the kids and I’m looking forward to it.”

Some areas still have snow on the ground from western Massachusetts’ first measurable snowfall just a week ago. With Christmas just about a week away, at least an inch of snow has to last through possible warmer temperatures, rain, and possible wintry mixes.