UMass to host winter solstice event

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Coming up this week, you’ll be invited to the Sunwheel at UMass Amherst to mark the winter solstice.

The university also hosted an event for the summer solstice back in June, which marks the longest the of the year, the winter solstice marks the shortest day of the year and the change to winter.

At 7AM and again at 3:30PM, a UMass astronomer will discuss the astronomical cause of the solstice and explain the position of the Earth in relation to the sun and moon.

If it’s a clear night, telescopes will be set up to observe the crescent moon and surface of the sun.

The Sunwheel is located south of the football stadium.