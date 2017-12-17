Toys for Tots has parade in Ludlow to gather more toys

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – It seemed like the entire town of Ludlow turned out for their annual event of giving to neighbors in need.

Whole families gathered at the Ludlow fire station with their gifts to toys for tots.

The U.S Marines filled their truck with the presents that will find their way to the children who have no others source of Christmas presents.

22News spoke with Kelli McKenney whose proud that her son’s soccer team purchased some of those gifts, “we’re here with my son’s soccer team, my son who also happens to be the son of a firefighter, but we’re here for the soccer team. He made a collection, we donated.”

Jennifer Ollquist added, “It’s a great event for our town to come together, and donate toys for tots and teach the little ones the spirit of giving.”

As always the icing on the cake was the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus in a horse drawn wagon. For this occasion, it was a far more suitable conveyance then having reindeer pulling sled.