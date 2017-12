SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Bennington, Vermont arrested 44-year-old Dean Carbone just after 11AM, Saturday.

It started as a routine traffic stop. Police quickly discovered 240 bags of heroin and $300 in cash.

Police say the branded stamp on the heroin was the same stamp found during several recent drug overdose deaths.

Carbone is being held on $25,000 bail and will be arraigned Monday on drug trafficking charges.