Motorcycle club provides dinner and gifts for Springfield’s Saab Court

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The elderly and disabled men and women who live in Springfield’s Saab Court public housing project played host to some welcome visitors this afternoon.

The Springfield chapter of the Buffalo Soldiers motorcycle club treated residents to Sunday dinner. They also provided the retirees with Christmas gifts they can give to their grandchildren.

President of the Springfield Buffalo Soldiers chapter Richard Gardner told 22News, “We believe that these seniors pave the way for us to do what we’re doing right now. We’ve also had assistance, the funds come from the events we do all year.”

Saab Court resident Todd Jackson said, “Every year the Buffalo Soldiers come down, and help our little community here of elderly and disabled people and they do an awesome job.”

Each year, 22News covers various stories involving the Buffalo Soldiers’ generosity, which range from helping children in need, hosting family picnics, and – as they did today – brightening the holiday for dozens of elderly and disabled.