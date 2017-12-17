Homeless veterans treated to Sunday dinner in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Homeless veterans here in western Massachusetts received a measure of appreciation Sunday in the form of a helping hand.

The veterans down on their luck were guests at the World War Two club in Northampton Sunday afternoon.

There, they were treated to Sunday dinner and presented with donated jackets and other warm clothing.

Organizer Dr. Jonathan Bayuk of Northampton told 22News, “Our combined effort, I purchased warmer shirts and hats and gloves, blankets and a whole bunch of other stuff as well as the dollars that we have from the organizstion that gave us the jackets.”

The organization called Homeward VETS of Northampton helped raise money to assist the homeless veterans with new winter clothing.