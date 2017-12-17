Health care officials aim to get people insured with ‘Day of Coverage’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State officials will be in western Massachusetts Monday to get you signed up for health insurance.

The Massachusetts Health Connector is calling it a ‘Day of Coverage,’ with activities across the state. That includes Springfield, where there is a higher percentage of people still uninsured.

Officials will be at the Adult Education Center on State Street from 6 P.M. to 6:30 P.M.

The state wants you to know that despite the federal healthcare marketplace ending open enrollment, you can still get insurance through the state until January 23rd.

Click here for more information on how to get insured under the Massachusetts Health Connector.

Additinally, you can get insured over the phone at 1-877-MA-ENROLL (1-877-623-6765), or in person through a local navigator organization.