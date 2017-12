EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police dog Gino had his birthday on Friday. By Saturday night, he was back in action.

Police were called to Clark and Chestnut Street for a drunk driving accident at about 10:15pm.

They found a crashed car. The airbags had gone off, but there was no driver.

Gino tracked the suspect a mile away to a house and found him. The 24-year-old suspect was arrested.