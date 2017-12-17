Dozens gather to pay respect to Vietnam War veteran with no known family

(CNN / WRTV) – With no known family, a U.S. Vietnam War veteran will be laid to rest, but not forgotten.

U.S. Marine and Purple Heart recipient Glenn Shelton will be honored in Indianapolis, Indiana. After hearing about Shelton, men and women in the armed forces joined together at Allisonville Christian Church.

The Indianapolis vet center passed out dog tags with Shelton’s name on them. His brothers and sisters in service say they wanted to show their respect.

Bill Moylan of the Indianapolis Vet Center said, “His family’s not here, so we are his family. It all goes back to we don’t leave no brother or sister behind, and that’s what this is all about.”

Norman Mcfayden, a veteran, said, “As soon as I heard that there was no family, I canceled everything I had planned to be here to give him the honor and the respect that he’s earned.”

Shelton will be buried privately at Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Madison.

Copyright 2017 CNN