Community makes Christmas bright for one Springfield family

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The holiday spirit was on full display in Springfield’s East Forest Park neighborhood.

Around this time last year, Shawn Kornegay lost the mother of his children, and Kornegay told 22News he wasn’t sure how he would give his family a special Christmas to remember this year.

With help from his daughter’s teacher, and many other community members, his family got just that.

Coach Stefan Davis, an educator at Springfield High School of Science and Technology, got to be Santa for this family. His reindeer were played by these endangered shires from Blue Star Equiculture.

Davis’ nonprofit “I Found Light Against All Odds” and community members worked through the morning Sunday to make this Christmas surprise a reality. When everything was finally in order, the team set out through Springfield to deliver gifts to this deserving family.

Davis said it was just the right thing to do during the holiday season. “It’s about giving back, and that’s all were about, is giving back. It’s not about Coach Davis it’s not about I Found Light Against All Odds, it’s about our youth and families.”

And Davis believes showing that you care can impact someone’s life for the better.