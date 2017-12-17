Christians celebrate third week of Advent season

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam Congregational Church was filled with the sounds and spirit of Christmas during this third Sunday in Advent.

The church choir added to the occasion as congregates filled the church for the worship service, highlighted by the lighting of that third candle, a very meaningful tradition.

Churchgoer Janet Brown told 22News, “It’s a way that we celebrate the season of Advent. In all there’s that are very dear to our hearts and as christians help us celebrate the birth of christ.

There wasn’t a vacant pew in the church during Sunday’s service.