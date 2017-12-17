2018 Granite State Pro Stock Series schedule announced

WALPOLE, NH (WWLP) – The 2018 Granite State Pro Stock Series schedule was announced on Sunday evening. The series will be racing all over New England in 2018. They will kickoff their 2018 season at Claremont Speedway on Friday night, May 4,

The series will make their first of two appearances at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl on Memorial Day Weekend on Saturday, May 26 as for the first time in the series there will be triple 35’s along with time trials.

They will head to the Magic Mile at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the second annual New England Short Track Showdown on Saturday and Sunday, June 23 and 24 for a 50 lap race with the Valenti Modified Racing Series, Northeast Mini Stock Tour, and the Street Stock Showdown Series.

A busy July will have visits in the Granite State at the Lee USA Speedway on Friday, July 6, Hudson International Speedway on Sunday, July 15 and round out the month with a visit to White Mountain Motorsports Park on Saturday, July 28. The JBH 100 will happen at the Monadnock Speedway on Saturday, August 11 followed by a trip to Star Speedway for the annual Star Classic on Saturday, September 8.

The series will conclude their 2018 season with three events in October with the Oktoberfest at Lee USA Speedway on Sunday, October 7 followed by the 56th annual Sunoco World Series Of Racing at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. The 2018 champion will be crowned at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl on Saturday night October, 20.

Mike O’Sullivan out of Springfield will be the defending champion of the Granite State Pro Stock Series heading into the 2018 season. He told 22News about the schedule heading into next season.

“Looks really good. Everything seems like it lines up well with not too many back to back races. Very excited about the Waterford race and also getting the opportunity to return to Thompson.” O’Sullivan Said

O’Sullivan also told 22News about racing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

” Loudon is a unique experience. When you have the opportunity to run at such a great facility, you jump at the chance. Looking forward to returning with some experience this time around.” O’Sullivan Said.